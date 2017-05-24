Salman Abedi: Student dropout turned suicide bomber

News

A woman holds up a sign during a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. PHOTO | OLI SCARFF | AFP

Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people in an attack on a pop concert in Manchester, was a business student who dropped out of university.

Born to a devoutly Islamic Libyan family in Britain's third biggest city, newspapers said he was known to the security services and the Financial Times said he had turned to radical Islam in recent years.

Abedi, 22, worshipped at a suburban mosque, where his father was a well-known face who sometimes performed the call to prayer.

He was named by police and Prime Minister Theresa May the day after the deadly attack, which also left dozens wounded, on the concert by US pop star Ariana Grande, who has a large teenage girl following.

"The perpetrator was Salman Ramadan Abedi, who was born and brought up in Britain," May said, condemning his actions as "callous and cowardly".

Suburban upbringing

Abedi's family have lived in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester for at least 10 years, according to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

Armed police raided an address in the modestly well-to-do area on Tuesday, carrying out a controlled explosion to gain entry.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested in the south of the city in connection with the attack.

Fallowfield resident Peter Jones, 53, described the area as "quiet and safe".

Jones told AFP that he was "shocked" and "surprised" when he heard that the suspect was from there.

Media reports said Abedi's parents fled Libya to escape the regime of former dictator Mummer Gadhafi.

Around 16,000 Libyans live in Britain and Manchester is home to the largest community, according to the BBC. It was a focus of celebrations when the Gadhafi regime fell in 2011.