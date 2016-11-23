Malabo summit in disarray as Morocco pulls out

News

The heads of state meeting of the 4th African-Arab summit in Equatorial Guinea was Wednesday thrown into disarray following the withdrawal of Morocco and other Arab countries to protest the participation of Western Sahara.

The Moroccan delegation said in statement extended to the media in Malabo that they decided to leave the summit due to the participation of the “Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic”, representing the Polisario Front.

Joining Morocco were Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman delegations.

In solidarity

''We reject the participation of the so-called “Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic” and consider this as violation to our country and the understandings and cooperation between the African countries,'' the Moroccan statement read.

''We would like also to thank the many Gulf countries which withdrew in solidarity with Morocco."

A diplomatic source told the AfricaReview, under condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to talk to the media, that the withdrawal of the five delegations had occasioned a deep crisis in the summit.

He added that the heads of state level meeting was delayed on Wednesday morning as intensive mediation, led by the Kuwaiti Amir, tried to convince the withdrawing states to reconsider their decision.

Leaders arrived

The Saharan Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), declared by the Polisario Front in 1976, is recognised by many governments and is a full member of the African Union, an issue which led to the withdrawal of Morocco from the AU.

Several African and Arab leaders arrived in Malabo on Tuesday to participate in the economic summit.