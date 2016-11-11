News
Magufuli visits wife in state hospital
By CHARLES OMONDI and Agencies
Posted Friday, November 11 2016 at 13:41
Tanzanian President John Magufuli visited his wife Janet in state hospital where was being treated.
State House in Dar es Salaam released photos of the visit without disclosing the details of Mrs Magufuli's illness.
The First Lady's admission to a state hospital was another first for the Tanzanian leader who came to power late last year.
African leaders and their families often seek treatment in private hospitals or care overseas.