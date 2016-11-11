Magufuli visits wife in state hospital

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli visits his wife Janet in state hospital in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE TANZANIA

Tanzanian President John Magufuli visited his wife Janet in state hospital where was being treated.

State House in Dar es Salaam released photos of the visit without disclosing the details of Mrs Magufuli's illness.

The First Lady's admission to a state hospital was another first for the Tanzanian leader who came to power late last year.