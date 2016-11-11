http://www.www.theeastafrican.co.ke/image/view/-/3448974/medRes/1486634/-/14beg9qz/-/Magsick.jpg
Magufuli visits wife in state hospital

Tanzanian President John Magufuli visits his wife Janet in state hospital in Dar es Salaam. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE TANZANIA 

By CHARLES OMONDI and Agencies

Posted  Friday, November 11   2016 at  13:41

Tanzanian President John Magufuli visited his wife Janet in state hospital where was being treated.

State House in Dar es Salaam released photos of the visit without disclosing the details of Mrs Magufuli's illness.

The First Lady's admission to a state hospital was another first for the Tanzanian leader who came to power late last year.

African leaders and their families often seek treatment in private hospitals or care overseas.