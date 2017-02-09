Affordable ‘made in East Africa’ computer software to hit market

News

Juan Ignacio Ponelli is the chief executive of Positivo BGH in Rwanda.

South American technology firm Positivo BGH made its entry into the region two years ago with the building of ‘made in Rwanda’ laptops. Allan Olingo spoke with the firm’s president for Africa Juan Ignacio Ponelli on its plan to increase access to technology in schools.

How have your entry and operations in Rwanda and Kenya gone?

It has been easy, mostly because we had both governments’ support.

We started discussions with the Kigali government over the education project in early 2014 and by the year end, we had concluded them, signed an agreement and formed the Positivo BGH, which is a joint venture between technology companies Positivo Informática from Brazil and BGH from Argentina.

Our agreement was to sell them 150,000 devices each year. We have already assembled more than 150,000 units for that market, most of which have been distributed across schools.

In Kenya, we have partnered with a university to deliver laptops under the primary education Digital Literacy Programme (DLP). We will be delivering second half of the “Taifa” laptop project of 600,000 units mid this year. To us, this will be an achievement as we are planning to actualise this within the eight months of operations in the country, having completed the factory in October last year.

Have there been any challenges with regards to the assembly plant in Nairobi?

We have had several challenges with the project — key among them being the currency fluctuations. We are doing an import-oriented operation from the components to the basic factory set up. The currency movements affects us as we have to take hits on this, while we are not able to vary the contract price terms. Outside that we have used economies of scale to try to limit the hits we are taking.

So what will happen with the Kenyan plant once you have delivered the governments’ tender requirements?

We plan to commercialise the remaining element and push for delivery of laptops mostly for private schools. When you look at the standard one laptop projects it remains silent on the private schools yet the contents will have a significant impact on learners.

For all of them to remain on the same level, the private schools will have no choice but to adopt the same curriculum and to us, this is the next market. After that we will do the secondary schools before rolling out to the public the “Made in Kenya” laptops, which will retail at affordable prices.

How is the arrangement with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) working? How do they benefit from the collaboration?

We are carrying the business element of the deal, while JKUAT does the academic bit. Basically, the students at the electrical and software engineering department of JKUAT are the biggest beneficiary.