Madagascar PM to receive Mandela award

Madagascar’s Prime Minister Oliver Mahafaly Solonandrasana. RIVONALA RAZAFISON | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Madagascar’s Prime Minister Oliver Mahafaly Solonandrasana has been nominated to receive the 2016 Mandela Prize for Courage, the Malagasy government Press Service said.

Mr Solonandrasana left Antananarivo Friday for Paris, for the award ceremony at the Mandela Institute headquarters.

An official statement from the institute said Mr Solonandrasana was being recognised for his development vision for Madagascar and Africa.

Mr Solonanadrasana, who is also the Interior minister, was appointed Malagasy PM in April 2016 when the country faced numerous challenges.

The Mandela Institute, headed by Dr Paul Kananura, is an international think tank that promotes equity, open economy, international cooperation and African unity.

Mr Solonanadrasana is the third premier under President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, who was inaugurated on January 25, 2014.