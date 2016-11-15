MUNENE: Creation of jobs could see Trump re-elected

News

Donald Trump's declared massive infrastructure undertaking if implemented are conceptually designed to stimulate the economy and create millions of jobs and would ensure re-election in 2020. PHOTO | FILE

The EastAfrican spoke to the professor of history and International Relations at the United States International University-Africa, Macharia Munene on what Donald Trump’s win portends.

--------------------------------------

From the campaigns and the victory speech, what kind of presidency should we expect?

He is likely to engage in domestic activism of all kind, cut down on foreign activities and probably adopt an isolationist posture. Trump’s rhetoric in his successful campaign is an indicator of his ability to craft unusual strategies that deliver results.

Are Trump’s the solutions to the problems facing America — economic stagnation, jobs, extremism?

Not necessarily, but his are steps to what half of the American voters think. His declared massive infrastructure undertaking if implemented are conceptually designed to stimulate the economy and create millions of jobs and would ensure re-election in 2020. While he might tone down extremist rhetoric, his solid base in rural white America will remain intact.

How would a security at all costs policy — presumably strengthening the Africa Command — affect the cause for democracy and human-rights in Africa?

Trump may reorganise the entire security posture and in that sense the Africa Command would be affected.

Extreme right wing values appear to be sweeping unlikely leaders to power (France could be next and Malema is on the wings). What is the cause of this?

There is general fatigue with what appeared to be well intended but misguided policies that appeared to erode the privileges of the elite while not adding much to the general welfare of the masses. When high expectations become frustrated and were replaced with rising misery, that is recipe for attracting demagogue like leaders.

How will Trump’s fear of China — Africa’s darling — affect Agoa, which is heavily dependent on Asian raw materials? Cold War mark 2?

Trump has many investments in China, a seeming contradiction to his rhetoric. He is unlikely to do away with AGOA even if it is part of the Clinton legacy.

The expectation of Cold War Mark 2 is far fetched especially when Trump is likely to project an isolationist foreign policy. The exigencies of future days, however, might force attitude change.