Kenyans' deadly love for the accelerator

A road accident scene in Kenya where more than 1,000 motorists are arrested every month for flouting speed limits, according to new data from the transport authority shows. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

More than 1,000 motorists are arrested every month in Kenya for flouting speed limits, new data from the transport authority shows.

Speeding is one of the major causes of road accidents.

Between January and October this year, 20,978 motorists were arrested across the country for speeding.

A Nation Newsplex review of statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows April had the highest number of arrests at 3,026, followed by March at 2,961. October had the lowest at 1,201.

According to Dr Duncan Kibogong, the NTSA safety strategies deputy director, March and April recorded the most arrests for speeding because of the Easter holiday.

Dr Kibogong said drivers losing control of their vehicles and being unable to stop on time were some of the main reasons accidents occurred.

“Making roads wider with minimal obstacles allows many motorist to speed, thus endangering themselves and other road users,” he added, giving an example of bypasses in Nairobi that have become black spots.

The High Court recently ruled that driving 20kph above the 100kph limit is not illegal.

Justice Ngenye Macharia held that there was no law in Kenya that prescribed either the setting of speed limit road signs or punishment for not observing the set limits.

The judge, ruling in a case where a driver had been arrested for speeding on the Southern Bypass, said a driver could only be charged if he exceeded the 120kph limit.

Curb speeding

This ruling could be a blow to NTSA, which seeks to curb speeding in urban areas.

Speed is estimated to cause about half of all road accidents worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO states that the higher the speed of a vehicle, the shorter the time a driver has to stop and avoid a crash.