Kenyan soldiers arrive home from South Sudan
By STELLA CHERONO in Nairobi
Posted Wednesday, November 9 2016 at 18:43
Kenya's withdrawal from the South Sudan peacekeeping mission has started, with 100 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers arriving in the country from Juba.
The soldiers arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday aboard an Ocean Airlines plane and 100 more were expected later Wednesday.
KDF spokesman Lt-Col Paul Njuguna said the troops were based in Wau.