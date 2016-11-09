Kenyan soldiers arrive home from South Sudan

News

The Kenya Defence Force soldiers pulled out of the South Sudan peacekeeping mission arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on November 9, 2016. STELLA CHERONO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's withdrawal from the South Sudan peacekeeping mission has started, with 100 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers arriving in the country from Juba.

The soldiers arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday aboard an Ocean Airlines plane and 100 more were expected later Wednesday.