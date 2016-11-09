http://www.www.theeastafrican.co.ke/image/view/-/3447196/medRes/1485193/-/2t6n4jz/-/KDF.jpg
Kenyan soldiers arrive home from South Sudan

The Kenya Defence Force soldiers pulled out of the South Sudan peacekeeping mission arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on November 9, 2016. STELLA CHERONO | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

By STELLA CHERONO in Nairobi

Posted  Wednesday, November 9   2016 at  18:43

Kenya's withdrawal from the South Sudan peacekeeping mission has started, with 100 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers arriving in the country from Juba.

The soldiers arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday aboard an Ocean Airlines plane and 100 more were expected later Wednesday.

KDF spokesman Lt-Col Paul Njuguna said the troops were based in Wau.