Kenyan medics' work boycott still on

The Kenya National Union of Nurses officials addressing the press in Nairobi on December 10, 2016. ELVIS ONDIEKI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) executive committee has dismissed as a hoax reports that nurses' strike was called off on Friday.

KNUN General-Secretary Seth Panyako said at a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday that talks with the government were ongoing.

"Strike is still on and KNUN officials will continue holding talks with government today. KNUN's national governing council will meet on Monday to give directions on ending strike," said Mr Panyako.

People dying

Mr Panyako asked the government to release actual figures of people dying in hospital as a result of the strike.

According to Mr Panyako, the figures were more than what had been reported.

He added that nurses at the Kenyatta National Hospital would boycott duty from Tuesday if the institution does not sign recognition agreement and remit monies for nurses in union.

The disease

The nurses also expressed support for their counterparts in Tana River County who had resumed duty to attend to victims of the cholera outbreak.