Kenyan medics' work boycott still on
Posted Saturday, December 10 2016 at 13:49
The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) executive committee has dismissed as a hoax reports that nurses' strike was called off on Friday.
KNUN General-Secretary Seth Panyako said at a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday that talks with the government were ongoing.
"Strike is still on and KNUN officials will continue holding talks with government today. KNUN's national governing council will meet on Monday to give directions on ending strike," said Mr Panyako.
People dying
Mr Panyako asked the government to release actual figures of people dying in hospital as a result of the strike.
According to Mr Panyako, the figures were more than what had been reported.
He added that nurses at the Kenyatta National Hospital would boycott duty from Tuesday if the institution does not sign recognition agreement and remit monies for nurses in union.
The disease
The nurses also expressed support for their counterparts in Tana River County who had resumed duty to attend to victims of the cholera outbreak.
“The two nurses in Tana River who decided to attend to victims of cholera outbreak are not traitors. We may send more nurses there because the disease may spread all over the country,” My Panyako said.