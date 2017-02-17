Kenyan maize miller boss kidnapped in Mozambique

News

A Kenyan boss of a maize mill has been kidnapped in Matola, about 10 kilometres southwest of the Mozambican capital, Maputo.

The incident, according to eyewitnesses, happened Thursday morning a few metres from his work, a maize milling company.

The police say the culprits are still at large.

"The kidnappers have not yet contacted either the relatives of their captive nor colleagues of the company, where he was the managing director, for a possible ransom,” police spokesman Juarce Martins said.