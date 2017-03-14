Kenyan doctors, govt agree to end strike

News

KMPDU officials Dr Ouma Oluga (right) and Dr Hamisi Mwachonda at the Court of Appeal on Monday, March 13, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The 100-day doctors’ strike in Kenya is set to end after both levels of government and the medic’s union agreed on a return-to-work formula.

Lawyers for the Council of Governors and the Ministry of Health told judges of the Court of Appeal that they would file their agreement documents on Tuesday. The doctors had filed their draft pact in court on Monday.

Once all documents are filed with the Labour relations court, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) will then call off the strike and ask its 3,500 members to return to work immediately.

In the draft document seen by The EastAfrican, the doctors are demanding that both the national and county governments pay their emergency allowances before they resume work backdated to January 1.

They also want the government bound to pay their salaries and arrears since December 5 last year when the job boycott began.

“All salaries withheld pursuant to this industrial action be paid in full upon execution of this agreement but not later than March 31,” says the return-to-work formula document.