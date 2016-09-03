Kenyan counties call for release of $194m

News

Children and an elderly woman in Turkana roll jerricans home after drawing water from a borehole. The money for the marginalised counties is to be spent on basic services, such as water, roads, health facilities and electricity. PHOTO | FILE

Marginalised groups in Kenya are pushing for quick resolution to the legal dispute between the national and county government to enable the disbursement of the $194 million due to them.

The management of the Equalisation Fund is attracting a lot of political interest, especially in the marginalised counties, where the national government, governors and the MPs are competing to manage the funds, with the objective of gaining mileage in the 2017 elections.

The counties which include Garissa, Isiolo, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Taita Taveta, Wajir and West Pokot are supposed to spend the money on basic but critical services, such as water, roads, health facilities and electricity in marginalised areas.

This it is believed would help the counties catch up with the rest of the country in terms of development.

The 14 counties identified as marginalised by the 2010 Constitution are concerned that the electioneering mood has already set in, yet the money that ought to have started benefiting them four years ago lies idle due to a misunderstanding between the national and county governments.

The Council of Governors went to court in June to stop the Equalisation Fund from being disbursed through the constituencies other than the governors in accordance to the regulations passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Billow Kerrow, chairperson of the Senate’s Finance, Commerce and Budget Committee, told The EastAfrican that Treasury has bungled the whole concept by giving in to pressure by members of the National Assembly in disregard of the regulations passed by both houses of parliament.

“Since some of the functions covered by the funds had been devolved, the regulations provided that Treasury must consult the concerned county governments in terms of identifying and planning of the projects because it is the marginalised who know their priorities,” said Mr Kerrow, Senator for Mandera.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation — that identified the 14 counties and the Senate Finance Committee — has also applied to be enjoined in the case that is now raising temperatures as 2017 draws near.

Initially, the funds could not be disbursed because Article 204 of the constitution had provided that 0.5 per cent of all the revenue collected by the government calculated on the basis of the most recent audited accounts, was to go to 14 counties that have identified as having been marginalised.

But a motion sponsored by Samburu West MP Lati Lelelit passed in October last year, changed the regulations to allow the Equalisation Fund channelled through the Constituency Development Fund.

Mr Kerrow said this basically leaves the funds in the hands of MPs, who are likely to identify the projects and handpick the contractors. This has not gone down well with the governors, because it keeps $34 million annually beyond their reach.

Treasury allocated $58 million to the Equalisation Fund in the 2016/2017 financial year, bringing the amount accumulated over the past four years to $194 million.

Winfred Lichuma, chairperson of National Gender and Equality Commission, said that the fact that Ksh 20 billion ($194 million) is sitting idle and yet it is supposed to be distributed to marginalised groups means the preservation of the status quo.