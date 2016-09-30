News
Kenyan businessman to serve 80 years for supporting terrorism
Posted Friday, September 30 2016 at 13:45
A Kenyan businessman has been jailed for a total of 80 years by a Nairobi court for seven counts of supporting terrorism.
Abdirizak Moktar Edow was sentenced to 20 years for a charge of supporting terrorism activities.
He was jailed for 10 years for the other six counts that included being a member of the Al-Shabaab and being in possession of materials that promote terrorism.
Worth billions
In another charge, the businessman was accused of convening a meeting to advance terrorism activities at the Musa mosque in Mombasa in February 2014.
“The court must support law enforces who are fighting terrorism which has left hundreds of Kenyans dead, thousands injured and property worth billions destroyed,” Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani said in her judgment.