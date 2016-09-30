Kenyan businessman to serve 80 years for supporting terrorism

News

A Kenyan businessman has been jailed for a total of 80 years by a Nairobi court for seven counts of supporting terrorism.

Abdirizak Moktar Edow was sentenced to 20 years for a charge of supporting terrorism activities.

He was jailed for 10 years for the other six counts that included being a member of the Al-Shabaab and being in possession of materials that promote terrorism.

Worth billions

In another charge, the businessman was accused of convening a meeting to advance terrorism activities at the Musa mosque in Mombasa in February 2014.