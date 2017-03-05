Kenya to compensate drought-stricken pastoralists

News

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this week formally launch cash payouts to support Kenyan pastoralists to purchase animal feed for their stock until the current drought ends.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu made the announcement Sunday when he said the government would enhance the measures to mitigate the drought affecting 23 counties.

He said water trucking in the 23 counties had been enhanced and the government had rehabilitated boreholes experiencing pressure.

Seven counties

The payments, under the Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme, will target 12,604 registered pastoralist households in the seven counties.

A total of 2,503 pastoralists in Turkana Country that are registered under the programme were paid last month.

Mr Esipisu, who briefed the Press at Sagana State Lodge in central Kenya, also cited the programme in which the government was buying livestock and slaughtering them for the pastoralists.

The rations

The aim of the project was to put capital in the pocket of the pastoralists so that they can restock when the drought ends.

As I had mentioned last week, the administration has doubled the rations to feed 3 million people, up from an initial figure of 1.3 million, said Mr Esipisu.