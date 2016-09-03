Changes to Kenya’s land laws to tame cost of public projects and debt

News

The standard gauge railway project in Kenya has been delayed by court cases filed by land owners seeking better compensation for their land. PHOTO | FILE

Speculators in land near areas identified for public projects in Kenya will no longer have a say in how much they will get paid as compensation for its compulsory acquisition.

A draft legislation seeking to cap the amount of monetary compensation is proposing amendments to land laws that will make a government valuer the sole authority on how much a parcel earmarked for acquisition is worth, and will favour land swaps to allow projects to go on even as disputes are being resolved in court.

Reducing the cost of land compensation, currently estimated at $700 million annually, and reducing delays caused by judicial proceedings are some of the areas picked out in a recent World Bank Ease of Doing Business report as key impediments to investments in Kenya.

“The government is concerned about the cost of land being inflated by people who are speculating and making it extremely difficult for us to implement mega projects. We are exploring alternative ways of compensating people,” said Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi.

For example, the standard gauge railway, several road projects, the Kitui coal mining, the Kwale titanium mining projects, and the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (Lapsset) corridor are among mega projects in Kenya that have had to negotiate the issue of compensation for land — one that which tends to generate political overtones when communities are involved.

Tanzania is experiencing its share of frustrations over acquiring land for projects such as the LNG pipeline construction as well as a road linking the country to Burundi, Kenya and Rwanda. Uganda also experienced similar hiccups with the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, meaning Kenya’s move to tame compensation costs is being keenly watched across the region.

Related stories

Uganda and Total have been on record as saying that the prospect of acquiring land for construction of a pipeline linking its oil fields to those in northern Kenya enroute to the Lamu port was one of the factors that forced them to choose a pipeline across Tanzania instead.

Kenya’s Attorney-General Githu Muigai told The EastAfrican that the Land Law (Amendment) Bill 2016 will overhaul the current compensation structure for private land owners by replacing all the existing statutes.

“This law will change other laws that are in place to streamline the process of compensation by removing speculative aspects, manipulation aspects and corruption. All these problems have been addressed in the new law,” said Prof Muigai. He said the Bill has been approved by the Cabinet.

The Bill proposes that the price quoted by government valuers will be capped for three years from the date of the acquisition notice; hindering appreciation that usually pulls in speculators betting on a hefty pay off. There is a provision that the cap will be lifted if the acquisition is not completed within the three years.

Transfer of titles for identified pieces of land will also be frozen during the period in order to block opportunistic changes in beneficial interest. This means that until compensation and acquisition are completed, all opportunistic land transfers through sales are frozen to stop land speculators.

The Bill says the valuation will be done before the notice of acquisition is issued and before details of the project are made public.