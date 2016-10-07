Kenya tests extent of African influence with bid for top AU job

News

Ms Amina Mohamed, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya's surprise decision to nominate the Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed for the job of African Union (AU) Commission chairperson will test the lobbying skills of the country's diplomats and its influence on the continent.

Elections to replace Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is stepping down after one term to prepare for a stab at the South African presidency, will take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in January.

A vote in Kigali, Rwanda, during the 27th Heads of State Assembly in July failed after none of the three candidates – Bostwana's Foreign Minister Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, her counterpart from Equatorial Guinea Agapito Mba Mokuy and former Vice President of Uganda, Specioza Wandira Kazibwe – collected the two-thirds of the votes required to win.

Member states of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) abstained from the July ballot amidst concerns about the quality of the candidates. The three candidates are eligible to run again but Uganda has already withdrawn Ms Kazibwe's name from nominations that closed on September 30.

Dr Moitoi, who topped the July polling with 23 votes after seven rounds of balloting, is expected to be on the list of new nominees to be released later this month, maintaining her position as the official candidate of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

While the nominees are yet to be made public, diplomatic sources say apart from Ms Mohamed, the list is also likely to include Fowsiyo Yusuf Haji Adan, Somalia's first female foreign minister who held the position between 2012 and 2014, as well as Senegalese diplomat and politician Abdoulaye Bathily who is currently the UN Secretary General's special representative for Central Africa.

Mr Mukoy came second in July and is likely to return as the Central African candidate, buoyed by the generous financial support Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema offers the AU – support that has become ever more important since the departure of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi.

Chad's President Idriss Deby, who currently holds the AU rotational leadership, is also believed to have put forth the name of his foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, who served as prime minister between 2003 and 2005, and who would present a second candidate for the Central African bloc.

Regional horse-trading

Ms Mohamed's candidature faces at least four main challenges. The first is that the AU Commission chairperson's election follows regional blocs and, should Ms Adan make it to the list of nominees, the Kenyan foreign minister will come into the race without a solid regional bloc behind her, as Somalia and possibly Djibouti would likely vote for Mogadishu's former foreign minister.

While Ms Mohammed can count on votes from Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan and Ethiopia, countries like Madagascar, Seychelles and even Tanzania are likely to vote under the Sadc umbrella, at least in the first rounds.

Diplomatic sources say Tanzania supported and voted for Dr Kazibwe in July but might have subsequently committed to vote for a Sadc candidate. Tanzanian foreign ministry officials were not available for comment.

If, as expected, Ecowas ends up with one candidate they will have a head start with a solid block of 15 votes behind them, despite optimistic views by Kenyan diplomats that some West African states could vote for Ms Mohamed.

When South Africa put forward Ms Zuma in 2012 against Gabon's Jean Ping it broke two unwritten rules – that the major funders of the AU would not offer candidates for the top job, and that incumbents wouldn't ordinarily be fought if they sought re-election.