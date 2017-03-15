President Kenyatta outlines Jubilee scorecard ahead of August election

News

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers the State of the Nation address to a joint session of Parliament in the National Assembly on March 15, 2017. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to support the revision of salaries for all public workers including politicians in his last State of the Nation Address before the end of his first tenure in office.

Mr Kenyatta said he has received recommendations by the Salaries Review Commission to nationalise pay for members of the constituency assemblies, MPs and the presidency in efforts to tame the public wage bill that currently stands at $6 billion per year.

Lower pay

“This staggering amount is used to pay the salaries and allowances of 700,000 public officers including those of us here today.

“In simple terms, 50 per cent of all the money collected as revenues in Kenya goes in to the pockets of less than two per cent of the country’s total population,” he said.

The president noted that the nationalisation would increase wages for those in the lower cadres such as police and military but “will result in a reduction in salaries and allowances for those elected in August this year.” Kenya will hold its General Election on August 8.

The president’s promise, seen by analysts as a re-election pitch, is likely to prove popular with the public that has long decried the huge pay MPs enjoy.

But it is expected to be opposed by the legislators who have a tendency of increasing their salaries and allowances. Kenyan MPs are among the highest paid in the world. The SRC can only recommend the pay rate with the MPs having the power to make the final decision.

Jubilee scorecard

In the State of the Nation address interspersed with the refrain “We have kept our promise”, President Kenyatta sought to answer the Opposition that has maintained that his Jubilee government has failed to deliver on its 2013 election promises.

Mr Kenyatta outlined achievements made by his administration in areas such as access to electricity and health services, expansion of transport infrastructure, national security, education, among others.

Among the key successes, the president said that the Jubilee government has built 1,900km of new roads while 7,000km are underway; increased connectivity to electricity to 3.7 million new households; stocked 92 hospitals with dialysis machines as opposed to four in 2013, and extended free healthcare to 1.2 million expectant mothers by the end of 2016.

In addition, the government has provided 45 Huduma [Service] Centres in 41 counties that serve 40,000 Kenyans daily.

He said the government has put in place special financial incentives to support the role of the youth as the drivers of innovation in the country, including access to $105 million in the form of loans in the last four years.