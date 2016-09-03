Kenya's political parties registrar to enforce new law

News

Ms Lucy Ndung’u, Kenya's Registrar of Political Parties. She said her office is auditing parties to ensure that they comply with the recently amended Act. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A majority of Kenya’s small political parties are likely be barred from participating in the 2017 elections as the regulator moves to enforce new rules on filing of returns, membership and participation of women.

The Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndungu said her office is auditing political parties to ensure that they comply with the Political Parties (Amendment) Act 2016. The audit is focusing on accounts and returns on members and officials.

The law requires parties to submit a list of their nominees to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at least 90 days before a general election, where women must make one-third of the total.

“Unlike in the past, when parties were operating at their discretion on the gender principle, we will be giving direction and procedure ensuring that parties comply with it. Some may not be willing or able, but that is where they will fail,” said Ms Ndungu.

She said that her office will be working closely with the IEBC to ensure that political parties comply with these requirements before the 2017 elections. There are currently 62 registered political parties with six having temporary registration, while 12 parties affiliated to Jubilee Alliance are planning to merge next week.

Kenyans have been grappling with the issue of how to achieve the constitutional gender rule after political parties in the 2013 elections failed to meet Article 81(b) of the 2010 Constitution which states that “Not more than two-thirds of the members of elective public bodies shall be of the same gender”

Only 19 women out of the 290 elective post were voted in and with an additional 47 women representatives and five nominated members bringing the number to 68 — an equivalent of 19 per cent.

In May, a Bill by parliamentary majority leader Aden Duale, which sought to amend the Constitution to allow for the nomination of more women to parliament to meet the constitutional two-thirds gender principle, failed to get the two-thirds (233 MPs) backing and has to wait for six months.

But Daniel Waitere, head of communications at the National Gender and Equality Commission, said that even though the new requirement on gender is a step in the right direction, it is not likely to be met, as nomination is one thing and election another.

“The reality is that a majority of Kenyans are still dismissive of women leadership and might not vote for them even if nominated by a popular party. That is why we are advocating for parties to be compelled to top up by nominating more if elections fail to produce the desired results,” said Mr Waitere.

Filing returns

The other area which Ms Ndungu will be closely scrutinising is filing returns on accounts and membership. The Political Parties Act requires political parties to file annual returns on the sources of their funds and expenditure, while foreign donors are prohibited from contributing more than five per cent of the total expenditure of a political party within a year.

Despite the Political Parties Act, 2011 having been in place for the last five years, Ms Ndungu says that sources of political party funds still remains opaque with her office lacking the capacity to investigate beyond what has been declared.

New IEBC rules based on the Election Campaign Financing Act, 2013, that seek to cap spending by political parties and candidates, has been dismissed by most political parties as being difficult to enforce.