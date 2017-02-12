Kenya police recover stolen election materials

News

Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) agent demonstrates the use of newly acquired Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kit in Nairobi on November 6, 2012. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Kenya police have reported recovering voter registration materials stolen from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Nairobi County commander Japheth Koome said three suspects were in police custody over the theft.

Mr Koome said the suspects were found with 33 voter registration forms in Nairobi's Eastleigh estate.

Social media

On its Twitter page, IEBC clarified claims propagated on social media as to the actual events that occurred.

"They are in custody for being in possession of copies of transfer forms and not biometric voter registration (BVR) kit as alleged."

Initial reports on social media alleged that BVR kits that were stolen during a raid on a police camp near the Somalia border last week had been recovered in Eastleigh.

Numerous concerns

However, Mr Koome also said that beside the forms, no other IEBC equipment had been recovered.

There have been numerous concerns from both the ruling Jubilee government and Opposition Cord that the registration process has been compromised.