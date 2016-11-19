Kenya opposition wants poll activities stalled for new team

News

Cord principals Raila Odinga (centre), Moses Wetangula (left) and Kalonzo Musyoka (right). They claim the outgoing IEBC officials are still playing a key role in the organisation of next year’s general election. PHOTO | FILE

A sense of mistrust has characterised the preparations for Kenya’s general election slated for next year amid the ongoing recruitment of electoral commissioners.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday last week closed the tender for procurement of elections equipment and materials even as the opposition claimed that the outgoing commissioners could be setting up systems for rigging.

However, IEBC communications manager Andrew Limo said the roadmap to next year’s election was developed long ago to ensure a smooth process.

According to Mr Limo, the tender for procuring ballot papers and boxes closed on November 17, in line with the election roadmap that was given to stakeholders earlier on. However, the roadmap has triggered outrage from the opposition, who say it will scuttle the new electoral law, which was passed to restore confidence in the electoral process.

The opposition claimed that the outgoing commissioners, who are expected to exit the office immediately their successors are hired next month, are deeply involved in the preparations for the elections despite a political deal to send them home.

Senators James Orengo and Johnstone Muthama, who co-chair the management team of Coalition for Reforms and Democracy — an alliance of Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper and Ford Kenya — said the outgoing commissioners influenced the process to favour a Dubai-based company to deliver voting materials.

According to Mr Orengo, the commission is fast-tracking preparations for the election in order to leave little room for the incoming commissioners to seal rigging loopholes.

The commission has also found itself in a dilemma due to insufficient funding and rigid requirements through the enactment of the new law.

Ambiguities

A fortnight ago, the outgoing commissioners met the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee to voice their concern over ambiguities in the new law that could affect the smooth conduct of the next general election.

According to Mr Limo, the new law has increased the number of polling stations from the current 33,000 to 56,000 in an attempt to cap the number of voters at 500 per station. This, Mr Limo said, will increase the cost of elections from the current Ksh19.8 billion ($198 million).

“Key activities for the new commissioners include mass voter registration and inspection of the voter register, which have been pushed to February next year to allow for the audit of the register,” said Mr Limo.

However, the opposition wants all plans shelved until the new commissioners assume office next month.