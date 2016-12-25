Kenya’s opposition vows to protest over amendment of electoral laws

News

Jubilee MPs celebrate at Parliament after the special sitting on December 22, 2016 in which they passed a controversial election law. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Tension is rising in Kenya after the Jubilee administration and the opposition took hard-line positions on amendment of laws that will govern next year’s elections.

The Jubilee side on Thursday forced the amendment to the Election Law (Amendment) Act, 2016 after the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) MPs walked out of Parliament Buildings, where a special sitting had been convened.

This has set the stage for street protests and possible violence in the countdown to the elections, scheduled for August next year.

The Election Law (Amendment) Act, 2016 had been passed in September after being drafted by a special joint parliamentary committee comprising Jubilee and Cord members.

On voter verification and results transmission, the law provided that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) would carry out the verification of voters in all polling stations using biometric data for 30 days. This was to be done 90 days before the election.

During the presidential election, IEBC would be required to transmit results electronically from a polling station to the constituency tallying centre and to the national tallying centre.

After tallying and verification at the national tallying centre, the IEBC would be required to publish the results on its online public portal.

On procurement and use of technology, the IEBC was expected to procure necessary technology at least eight months before the election; test, verify and deploy it at least sixty days before the election. The technology used for the election was restricted to the process of voter registration, identification of voters and results transmission.

The law, which took effect on October 4, was negotiated by the a select committee of both National Assembly and Senate after five months of street demonstrations led by opposition leader Raila Odinga to force out the nine commissioners of the IEBC.

Soon after, the Jubilee side sought to amend the elections Act. Among the changes it sought to the law was to allow for manual voting in case of a failure of the Biometric Voter Identification kits, an increase in the maximum number of voters per polling station from 500 to 700, a change to clauses limiting spending by politicians and political parties; and removal of the clauses that require that MPs must have a university degree and Members of County Assemblies a diploma.

According to the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, Aden Duale, the requirement to allow for use of the manual register was necessary to enable over 2,000 remote locations across the country that have no mobile telephone coverage to vote. He also said that scores of Kenyans could not be identified by the BVI kits because they were either amputees or had damaged fingers.

The Jubilee side’s decision to introduce changes to the new Act rattled the opposition, which viewed the new proposals with suspicion, and vowed to block them.

A special sitting of parliament on Tuesday ended in disarray after Cord MPs blocked debate on the amendments. This forced the Speaker to convene a second special session on Thursday.