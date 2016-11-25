Plastics ban Bill stalls in EALA after opposition from Kenya

News

The clash between policy, business and public interests remains a huge challenge for governments who are now spending sleepless nights trying to find a solution to the plastics waste menace.

The East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) shelved debate on the EAC Polythene Materials Control Bill, 2016 after strong opposition from Kenya.

The EastAfrican has established that EALA was prompted to drop the Bill from the Order Paper during its sitting in Nairobi after Kenyan manufacturers opposed it.

On Wednesday, polythene and plastic sector players in Kenya held a closed-door meeting under the stewardship of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), where it was agreed that the country should maintain its stand against the Bill, which is seen as a threat to the local industry.

Bobi Odiko, EALA spokesman, confirmed that debate on the Bill, introduced during its August sitting in Arusha, had been put on hold until next year January.

“The Bill needs some more time for consultation with stakeholders. It will thus not feature for debate in this session,” he said.

The regional parliament hopes that pushing the debate to January could help build consensus among member countries and defuse the divisions generated by the Bill.

The Bill, fronted by Rwandan MP Patricia Hajabakiga, seeks to provide a legal framework for the preservation of a clean and healthy environment through the prohibition of manufacturing, sale, importation and use of polythene materials within East Africa.

But KAM chief executive officer Phyllis Wakiaga said that while Kenyan manufacturers are committed to proper waste management, the enactment of the law would not augur well for local industries.

“We support proper waste management but we need to understand the local industry has shrunk significantly due to excise duty and imports,” she said.

Instead of a blank ban on use of plastic bags, stakeholders in Kenya have suggested adjustment to specifications of polythene materials and the introduction of a levy to allow the National Environment Management Authority to manage the waste.

Kenya, together with Uganda, have been opposing the enactment of the Bill not only on the basis that plastic bags are widely used for packaging but also on the argument that it would lead to massive loss of jobs and investment running into billions of dollars.