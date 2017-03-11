News
MUIA: Kenya on course to attain Vision 2030 growth targets
Posted Saturday, March 11 2017 at 12:02
Dr Julius Muia was appointed director general of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat in November last year, for a period of three years.
- Education: Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and a masters and doctorate programme in finance at the University of Nairobi.
- Experience:
1986-1989: Assistant audit manager at PwC in Manchester in the UK
1990-1992: Lonrho Hotels group financial controller
1992-1995: Finance director at Safari Park Holdings Ltd
1995-2001: Group finance director, Unga Group Ltd
2001-2008: Finance director and chief operating officer HF Group, formerly Housing Finance
April 2008: Secretary and CEO of the National Economic and Social Council
The director general of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Dr Julius Muia, spoke to Njiraini Muchira about the progress of the long-term development masterplan.
-------------------------------------------
Kenya Vision 2030 seeks to transform the country into an industrialising, middle-income country. You took over one year ahead of the close of the second medium term plan (in a series of such five-year plans). How would you rate the progress so far?
Kenyans should understand that Vision 2030 is a comprehensive long-term development blueprint cutting across the political, economic and social spheres. In terms of implementation, the second medium term plan of 2013-2017 has 182 flagship projects. Most of these projects are on course.
They include energy generation, the standard gauge railway, expansion of higher education opportunities and the implementation of the county system of governance.
To most Kenyans, the mention of Vision 2030 brings to mind projects like the SGR, Lapsset and Konza City. Why is this perception so deeply embedded?
This may be the general thinking but in reality, Kenyans perceive Vision 2030 quite differently. Late last year we went on a roadshow across the country and were surprised that free maternity, free healthcare and free education are the three main things that Kenyans associate Vision 2030 with, because they affect them directly.
The large projects seem prominent just because of visibility. It is also important to add that Vision 2030 is not a static document and we have incorporated other issues that did not get much prominence as flagship projects. These include the oil and minerals sector, as well as climate change and national values and ethics.
The drafters of the Vision 2030 blueprint were clear it should be divorced from governments in power. The feeling among many Kenyans is that the current government has discarded the spirit of the Vision and is implementing its own projects. Is this the case?
The Vision 2030 blueprint is a unifying document for all Kenyans. This is why it was important to divorce it from politics. The feeling that the Jubilee government has discarded the spirit of the Vision is not the case.
In 2013, we looked at the manifestos of all the major political parties and over 90 per cent of what they promised Kenyans was Vision 2030 projects. That is why projects being implemented by Jubilee like the SGR, the Digital Literacy Programme, expanding irrigation schemes and energy generation projects all fall under Vision 2030. There is no project that the Jubilee government is implementing that can be said not to be part of the Vision 2030.
Why is the Delivery Secretariat accrediting projects by private investors as Vision 2030 flagship projects?
In the economic pillar, most of the flagship projects are intended to be implemented by the private sector. That is why we are excited to give such projects accreditation, as long as they are within the framework of the Vision, in that, they are transformative.
More importantly, the private sector is essentially the driver of economic growth and what the government is doing is providing an environment for it to thrive.
When the Vision was launched in 2008, the goal was to achieve a 10 per cent GDP growth rate by 2012. This has never been achieved and still seems far off. Why?