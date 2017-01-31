News
Kenya to scrap national exams under new education plan
Posted Tuesday, January 31 2017
Kenya plans to phase out national examinations currently done at the end of primary and secondary education.
The government has unveiled a new education system that will replace the 8-4-4 one.
The new system will be competency-based and will put more emphasis on identifying talents and nurturing them as opposed to the current one that is heavily focused on examinations.
Emphasis will be on continuous assessment tests rather than end-of-cycle tests, the government says.
The focus is to equip learners with skills rather than having them cram and reproduce facts.
Developing interests
Learners will take two years in early childhood education, three in lower primary, three in upper primary, three in lower secondary and three in senior secondary.
The National Basic Education Curriculum Framework that has been working on the system has not, however, indicated how many years will be spent in tertiary institutions.
According to the new framework, the new system will give every child a chance to succeed in life by carving out pathways that develop their interests and allow them to live and work locally, nationally and globally.
Initially, it had been planned that the new curriculum would be piloted in May and rolled out in January next year, but that is not conclusive yet.
This is because the syllabuses as well as teaching and learning materials have not been produced.
Neither has training been done for teachers nor the modules for teacher training been concluded.
Improving the system
The Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who launched the system in Nairobi on Monday, asked Kenyans to continue making suggestions on it with a view of improving it.
“We should make it better and avoid negative views,” he said and directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum development to hold quarterly meetings with stakeholders to enrich the system, adding that the government had a specific budget for the review.