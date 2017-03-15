Kenya manufacturers decry ban on plastic bags

News

Phyllis Wakiaga (left), the chief executive officer of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers; and Kenya's Environment and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu. PHOTOS | FILE

The Kenyan government faces stiff opposition from manufacturers over the ban on plastic bags.

On Tuesday, the Environment minister Judi Wakhungu, in a notice, said the government has "banned the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging” effective from September this year.

But the manufacturers, who have been successful in opposing previous attempts by government, said they had not been "extensively consulted" on the decision.

"According to the Statutory Instruments Act, any regulation-making authorities should undertake appropriate consultation and impact assessment before issuing a policy directive – especially if the directive is likely to have direct or substantial effect on business," the manufacturers said.

Through their lobby Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), they said the ban would be a big blow to the sector which employs more than 60,000 people in the over 176 plastics factories.

KAM also took issue with the six-month deadline saying it was "not adequate, as the companies cannot close down production and clear their stocks within this period."

Further, the manufacturers said the decision would create an uneven playing field as imported goods packaged in plastics do not face the ban.

"The challenge with plastics is not a production issue but a waste management and consumer behaviour issue. A ban that intends to enforce a sudden change in consumer behaviour will not succeed in the long run," the manufacturers said citing South Africa as a country that has had to reverse a decision on a similar ban.

Last year, KAM successfully lobbied members of the East African Legislative Assembly to drop a Bill that was to be debated seeking to impose a total ban on polythene bags in the region.

In 2007 and 2011, the government abolished polythene bags below 0.3mm and 0.6mm in thickness respectively, but has failed to implement partly due to powerful lobbying by the manufacturers.

In the region, Rwanda leads in the efforts to rid East Africa of the environmental nuisance the plastic waste has become. The country has successfully implemented a total plastic bags ban since 2006.

Tanzania joined Rwanda at the start of this year when it outlawed the use of the polythene bags.

Uganda is said to be also considering an amendment to its 2009 law to effect a total ban.