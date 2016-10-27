Kenya imposes curfew on Mandera after attack

News

Kenya's Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's government has set a two-month dusk-to-dawn curfew in the northeastern county of Mandera, two days after Al-Shabaab militants killed 12 people at a hotel in the town.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery on Thursday announced the curfew in a gazette Notice 183 of October 26.

Residents of Mandera Town, Omar Jillo, Arabia, Fino, Lafey Kotulo, Elwak and the environs extending to 20km from the Kenya-Somalia border, will be required to stay indoors between 6:30pm and 6:30am beginning Thursday.

“Every person who resides within the sub-County shall except under, and in accordance with the terms and conditions of a written permit granted by the respective Deputy County Commissioner for the affected areas, remain indoors in the premises at which they reside or at such other premises as may be authorised,” read the order issued by the minister.

The Mandera attack this week was the second in the two in less than three weeks, with both claimed by the Shabaab militants.

The curfew will last for 60 days ending on December 27.