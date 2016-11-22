Kenya gets $24m from Belgium for counties connectivity

News

Belgium will fund Kenya’s County Connectivity Project to the tune of $24 million in an effort by Nairobi to enhance accountability of government funds in the devolved units.

The project involves connecting the 47 counties to the 20 government ministries through the National Fiber Optic Infrastructure (NOFBI).

Having started five years ago, the project which is in its third phase, involves the installation of communication equipment and applications in all 47 county office headquarters.

Counties will be able to draw their budgets within an online platform from where they can engage National Treasury officials in their budgeting and expenditure.

Already 28 counties have been connected to the government common core network which is monitored and supported by the Network Operating Centre at the Treasury.

The financial contract was signed Monday evening by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Belgium’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders.

Both the Treasury and the Controller of Budget have said that counties still lack the adequate infrastructure needed to oversee the management of funds at the county level.

While witnessing the signing, President Uhuru Kenyatta said once completed, the project would enhance government services and ensure accountability of government funds especially through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis).