Aspirants defect from Kenya's leading parties to secure ballot tickets

A demonstration in Nairobi on March 3, 20177 calling for peaceful elections in August. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Suspicion and an unprecedented high number of aspirants eyeing five elective posts have triggered defections from Kenya’s leading political parties while the window on party-hopping is still open.

The rush to join other political parties has been occasioned by deadlines set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for political parties to submit their nomination rules and membership registers.

Aspirants whose names are submitted as members are technically locked in the party because the law restricts party-hopping to 90 days before elections. However, the Council of Governors has moved to court to push for a shorter period.

The submission of nomination rules was concluded on March 2, while that of membership registers will conclude on March 19. Political parties will thereafter submit the names of candidates who will participate in primaries beginning March 26, an exercise that will last one week.

Register

The main political outfits, Jubilee Party (JP) and National Super Alliance (Nasa) last week stepped up efforts to recruit members who are expected to participate in the primaries, slated to begin on April 13 and run to April 26. According to the Political Parties Act and poll rules, parties participating in an election must submit a register of the members they expect to participate in primaries.

The Orange Democratic Party, one of the affiliates of Nasa, resumed registration of members last week, having suspended the exercise last month to allow the party leadership to concentrate on mobilising its members to register as voters.

Last week, the party’s acting Secretary-General Dr Agnes Zani, said four million members had been registered.

“Our members are reminded that according to the law, only listed and legally certified members will take part in party primaries whose dates will be announced soon by the national elections board,” said Dr Zani.

Jubilee Party is expected to close application for nominations by aspirants on March 10, an exercise that is being done through an electronic system.

Jubilee Party has made the last call to aspirants seeking to vie for gubernatorial, senatorial, National Assembly, County Member of Parliament and Members of County Assembly positions to acquire the smartcard that would allow them to register.

Raphael Tuju, JP’s head of secretariat, said the recent National Executive Committee meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta affirmed its commitments to ensuring free and fair primaries.

“The Jubilee Party wishes to state categorically that the party, the party leader and the deputy party leader have no preferred candidates for any posts during the nomination process. The party and its leadership will respect the will of the people as expressed during the nomination exercises,” JP said in a statement.