Relief for Kenyan patients as doctors call off strike

News

Kenyan doctors have agreed to resume work immediately bringing an end to their 100-day strike.

The development has brought relief to Kenyans, especially patients from poor backgrounds who could not afford costly treatment in private hospitals.

Kenyan government and the medics' union officials signed a return-to-work agreement on Tuesday evening in Nairobi.

The Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya and officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) announced an end to the strike after putting ink to paper.

KMPDU Secretary-General Ouma Oluga said the medics had agreed to end their job boycott.

"This has been a painful issue for the country," he said.

The three parties said they would wrap-up deliberations on the medics' Collective Bargaining Agreement and deposit it in court.