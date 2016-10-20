Kenya's digital literacy programme limited to science, social studies subjects

News

Kenya’s digital literacy programme currently only allows for the teaching of two subjects — Science and Social Studies — until the government’s contract with its development partners on the other three subjects runs out in 2018.

In pilot schools visited by The EastAfrican, teachers said they were only teaching Science and Social Studies because Maths, English and Kiswahili are being taught under the Tusome and Pride programmes, which are being funded by the American and British governments.

“Yes, these three subjects are under a different programme. But this doesn’t mean the teachers can’t access the content for these particular subjects on these devices,” said Julius Jwan, chief executive of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

There were worries over the fate of the Maths, English and Kiswahili modules when the Ministry of Education introduced the Tusome programme two years ago.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development said they tried to simplify the instructions in the tablets to ensure learners had an easier time understanding the subjects.

In most public primary schools in Kenya, the mother tongue is still use the language of instruction, while the tablets are all in English.

“The learners are supposed to be taught in the language they understand. For us this was a big dilemma because we can’t develop content in all the local languages. The

computer language has to be standard. We have also installed a manual to assist the teachers,” said Dr Jwan.

The biggest challenge with the project in the pilot schools that The EastAfrican visited is the lack of a computer laboratory, which limits the amount of time the learners get to use the tablet.

Mid last year, an Ipsos survey found that 80 per cent of Kenyans surveyed preferred computer laboratories in public primary schools, as opposed to one tablet per pupil.

“We really waste a lot of time setting up these gadgets for the pupils. If we had a computer lab, the learners would just walk into the laboratory, take their seats and the lessons could start immediately,” said a teacher at Sparki Primary School in Mombasa.

Officials from the Ministry of Education were not available for comment on how these challenges will be addressed.

All the primary schools in Kenya were supposed to be connected to the power grid by June. However, the government has only managed to connect 80 per cent of the schools.

For some teachers, the integration of ICT with the national curriculum seems rushed, given that they only got a one week of training, without further support.