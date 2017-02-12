Kenya deports suspected drug traffickers

News

A video grab of two of the four foreigners arrested in connection with drug trafficking in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa on February 10, 2017. IMAGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Four foreigners who were arrested in Kenya on Friday night in connection with drug trafficking, have been deported.

South Africans Nolte Barend Dawid, 43, Faivelewitz Marc Anthony, 47, and Seychellois Nelson Vivian George Domingue, 33, and Nedy Conrad Rodney Micock, 43, were taken from Mombasa to Nairobi on Saturday night before being deported.

The four were flown to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), for deportation and possible prosecution.

The South Africans were arrested at a hotel while the Seychellois were nabbed at an apartment in Nyali, Mombasa at the coast.

Police commander

Mombasa County police commander Patterson Maelo said the four had been deported but could not give more information.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta said he had been prevented from communicating with his clients (South Africans).

“Later in the day I got communication from my sources that they were not in the cell and up to now there is no any communication about them. What the government is doing is just calling a dog a bad name and do hang him,” said Mr Ombeta.

Obtained visas

He said the two were in the country legally and had even obtained visas.

“They were here as bodyguards of Vicky and they were not arrested with anything they were not even armed.”

The Nation established that they were former Blackwater soldiers who had been in the country through Vijaygiri Goswami, one of the suspected drug barons who were recently extradited to the US.

Goswami was arrested and repatriated to New York alongside two sons of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha, Baktash Akasha and Ibrahim Akasha and an Indian national Ghulam Hussein.

Heroin was seized

They are facing drug trafficking charges in the US.