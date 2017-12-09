Fresh Kenyan campaign to enforce ethnic diversity in jobs

By FRED OLUOCH

The agency charged with promoting equity in appointments to public offices in Kenya is proposing financial penalties to force Governors of the 47 counties to employ people from ethnic minorities.

Under the law, 30 per cent of the jobs in county public service should be held by people from ethnic minorities, a goal that has been breached especially in counties with one or two dominant communities.

To meet the threshold, such counties will be forced to hire from other counties to promote cohesion and integration as intended by the County Governments Act 2012.

“We want to send a signal to Governors that they must audit their county service and check on ethnic balance so that counties have the face of Kenya,” said Dr Roba Sharamo, a National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) member during a sensitisation meeting.

According to an NCIC audit done last year only 15 counties had complied with the ethnic diversity provision.

“Our proposal is that if a Governor violates the law and uses public funds to enrich a certain ethnic group, they face a penalty of up to Ksh10 million ($100,000),” Dr Sharamo said.

NCIC chief executive officer, Hassan Mohamed said that ethnic identity was a major challenge for the initial Governors but the commission has been working closely with counties to ensure that minorities are accommodated in employment.

Section 65 (a) of the County Governments Act, 2012, requires the County Public Service Board “To ensure that at least 30 per cent of the vacant posts at entry level are filled by candidates who are not from the dominant ethnic community in the county”.

However, the audit reveals that only 15 counties (31.9 per cent) have adhered to section 65 of the County Governments Act, by giving more than 30 per cent of the vacancies at entry level to members of ethnic groups that are not dominant in their areas.

The other 32 counties, or 68 per cent, have hired more than 70 per cent of their staff from one ethnic group. This implies that in spite of the existing law, new recruitments continue to contravene the provisions of the law.

Overall, counties such as Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale with 33, and Nakuru with 31 ethnic groups each seemed to have ensured wider inter-ethnic interaction compared with Kirinyaga (9), Nandi (10) and Nyeri with 11 ethnic groups.

The study findings affirm that counties with a wider inter-ethnic representation, tended to adhere to legal expectations, even if measured against the stipulation of the County Governments Act. Counties with leaner ethnic group representation tended to flout provisions of the Act.

The study, however, found that county executive committees in 18 counties were mono-ethnic while 22 county public service boards are made up of only one ethnic group.

The major problem is that the naming of certain counties after ethnic groups, such as Samburu, Kisii, Tharaka Nithi, Nandi, Turkana, West Pokot, Embu and Meru appears to have given the impression that the said communities sense entitlement and offers them an advantage in terms of opportunities within the county.

As a result, seven out of these eight counties accorded over 90 per cent of posts to the named groups. For instance, the Taita/Taveta County Public Service Board and the county executive committee were composed of only the two communities.

NCIC chairman Francis ole Kaparo, says the commission has presented policy recommendations that will ensure ethnic equality and equitable distribution of opportunities in county public service.