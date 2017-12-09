By DAILY NATION

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out engaging Nasa leader Raila Odinga in electoral reforms dialogue, urging the opposition leaders to stop politicking and spearhead development.

Speaking on Saturday, the Head of State maintained that the election period is over and that it is time for the opposition to support the Jubilee agenda.

“Kenyans want to see our country moving forward and that is the dialogue we want to participate in. Lakini hii ya kuongea siasa ingoje 2022. Mtaongea na William. Mimi nitakuwa nikienda nyumbani.” (Politics can wait until 2022; you will dialogue with William when I will be leaving office,") he said.

Mr Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were attending the burial of Susan Wairimu, the mother of Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege in Kigumo Constituency, Murang’a County.

Reforms

The President was responding to calls for electoral reforms dialogue by Nasa leaders even as they continue with plans to “swear in” Mr Odinga as the “People’s President” on Jamuhuri Day.

He said it is time to work and focus on development while creating jobs for the youth and reviving the agriculture sector.

Mr Ruto, while appealing to both opposition and Jubilee leaders to unite the country, reiterated that the election period was over and leaders should be focusing on development.

The deputy president said that President Kenyatta is working on uniting Kenyans and ridding the country of tribalism.

“We have a government, leaders and an agenda to take the country forward. We are no longer competing,” he said.

He told Jubilee leaders that it is their collective responsibility to ensure that President Kenyatta succeeds in his second term.