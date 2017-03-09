Kenya-US arms deal fails the smell test, says John Githongo

News

Kenyan anti-corruption campaigner John Githongo. FILE PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's proposed $418 million purchase of a dozen armed border-patrol aircraft and related items from a US manufacturer “fails the smell test,” says anti-corruption campaigner John Githongo.

Mr Githongo suggests that the pending deal with New York-based L3 Technologies could involve corruption on the part of Kenyan officials.

He notes that a different US company has indicated it could supply Kenya with the missile-bearing and intelligence-gathering planes for about $130 million less than the price L3 is said to be charging.

This apparent discrepancy exhibits “stark similarities to corruption scandals” in other cases involving Kenya's security sector, Mr Githongo argues.

He adds, however, that he has no evidence to support suspicions of graft in this instance.

Mr Githongo spoke on Wednesday when he was hosted in Washington by US Congressman Ted Budd who has urged a US government watchdog agency to investigate Kenya's tentative agreement with L3. Mr Githongo said he had come to Washington to offer his support to Congressman Budd and to “encourage him to stay the course.”

The Republican lawmaker represents a district in the state of North Carolina that is home to military contractor IOMAX.

That company says it is the sole source of the type of aircraft Kenya is seeking for use against al-Shabaab in Somalia, and can supply the planes and related elements for less than $290 million.

IOMAX was not given an opportunity to bid on the Kenyan acquisition, Congressman Budd has said.

“I've seen enough to want an investigation,” he told reporters.

Congressman Budd also offered no evidence of corruption in the Kenya-L3 deal, which has been approved by the State Department and the US Congress.

"Begging for aid"

The purchase has not been finalised, however, and US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec has said the Ministry of Defence can still negotiate terms with L3.