Embattled Kenya's anti-graft chief Philip Kinisu resigns

Philip Kinisu, who on August 31, 2016 resigned as Kenya's chairman of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Philip Kinisu resigned Wednesday in the wake of allegations that a company linked to his family had business dealings with the National Youth Service (NYS).

Mr Kinisu quit a day after the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee recommended that he be suspended and investigated for conflict of interest. The commission, which Mr Kinisu headed until Wednesday, has been investigating a corruption scandal at NYS involving the loss of hundreds of millions of shillings.

In a three paragraph statement, Mr Kinisu, 60, said his continued serving as EACC chair had become “impractical” due to adverse coverage of the dealings between the firm that he co-owns with his immediate family and the NYS.

Despite announcing that he had written to the President to inform him of his decision to resign, Mr Kinisu maintained his innocence and denied the allegations levelled against him. He said he was resigning to save the country “significant resources and attention being spent on the allegations at the expense of the fight against corruption.”

“To ensure that due attention is paid to the fight against corruption, I have today tendered to the President my resignation as chairman of EACC. By this measure, I believe that EACC will henceforth be able to focus on carrying out its mandate,” he said in his statement.

Mr Kinisu faced conflict of interest charges over his firm Esaki Ltd’s dealings with the NYS for which it was paid Ksh35.4 million ($350,000).

By throwing in the towel, Mr Kinisu joins a long list of his predecessors at the anti-corruption agency who have been hounded out of office for various reasons.

They include Mr John Harun Mwau, Mr Justice Aaron Ringera, Prof Patrick Lumumba and most recently, Mr Mumo Matemu.

Sources at Integrity Centre — the commission’s headquarters — told the Nation that Mr Kinisu had lost favour with his fellow commissioners, members of the secretariat and EACC staff and had lately cut a lonely figure.

“He had lately resorted to making technical appearances,” said a long-serving staff who sought anonymity.

By resigning, Mr Kinisu, a former senior partner, CEO and chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers becomes the shortest serving chair of the EACC, having taken office only on January 19.

As the CEO of PwC until 2012, Mr Kinisu oversaw its operations in nine countries and as chairman of its Africa board until 2014, he supervised the firm’s businesses in 16 countries.

On Wednesday, he told the Nation that he was taking things “day by day”.

“I have not read the report (by the MPs) and cannot say anything about it. In the circumstances, you take things day by day,” he said.