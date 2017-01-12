News
Kenya doctor's union officials get one-month jail term over strike
Posted Thursday, January 12 2017 at 18:16
In Summary
- In her ruling, Justice Wasilwa condemned the officials for being weak leaders and not being able to make a decision on behalf of their members.
- The officials had pleaded with her to be given a lenient sentence saying that the decision to call off strike lies with their members and not them in their own individual capacity.
- The judge has also sternly said that there is no existing Collective Bargaining Agreement registered hence the strike must be called off.
A Kenyan court has sentenced six union officials to a one-month suspended jail term over the doctor's strike now in its second month.
The Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KPMDU) officials to finalise negotiations with the government within two weeks and also call off the strike.
If after two weeks the doctors will not have returned to work, the union officials will be arrested and locked up for the remaining time, the judge ruled.
Weak leaders
In her ruling, Justice Wasilwa condemned the officials for being weak leaders who could not make a decision on behalf of their members.
The officials had pleaded with her for a lenient sentence saying that the decision to call off the strike lay with the members and not them in their own individual capacity.
Last week, the medics rejected a 40 per cent pay raise offer by the government, demanding fulfilment of a 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) instead.
But, the judge said Thursday that there was no registered CBA hence it was not legally recognised and so the strike must be called off.
Defy ruling
Shortly after the verdict was issued, doctors gathered at a golf club in Nairobi where they said: “Jailing our union leaders will not get us back to work”.
The medics accused the government of engaging in rhetoric instead of handling their issues.
The doctors are demanding a 300 per cent salary increase as well as improvement of their working conditions.
However, the government had threatened to fire all the striking doctors if they had not returned to work by Wednesday.
As they failed to do so, county officials have sent out letters to doctors in their regions ordering them to explain their absence from work — the first step in the disciplinary process that could see them sacked.