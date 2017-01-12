Kenya doctor's union officials get one-month jail term over strike

News

A Kenyan court has sentenced six union officials to a one-month suspended jail term over the doctor's strike now in its second month.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa ordered the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KPMDU) officials to finalise negotiations with the government within two weeks and also call off the strike.

If after two weeks the doctors will not have returned to work, the union officials will be arrested and locked up for the remaining time, the judge ruled.

Weak leaders

In her ruling, Justice Wasilwa condemned the officials for being weak leaders who could not make a decision on behalf of their members.

The officials had pleaded with her for a lenient sentence saying that the decision to call off the strike lay with the members and not them in their own individual capacity.

Last week, the medics rejected a 40 per cent pay raise offer by the government, demanding fulfilment of a 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) instead.

But, the judge said Thursday that there was no registered CBA hence it was not legally recognised and so the strike must be called off.

Defy ruling

Shortly after the verdict was issued, doctors gathered at a golf club in Nairobi where they said: “Jailing our union leaders will not get us back to work”.

The medics accused the government of engaging in rhetoric instead of handling their issues.

The doctors are demanding a 300 per cent salary increase as well as improvement of their working conditions.

However, the government had threatened to fire all the striking doctors if they had not returned to work by Wednesday.