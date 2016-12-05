News
Kenya Airways announces flight disruptions as engineers go on strike
Posted Monday, December 5 2016 at 10:49
In Summary
- The troubled carrier notified its customers that flights departing from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) had been rescheduled.
- This is only the latest chapter in KQ’s ongoing labour wrangles with the company just managing to avoid a planned industrial action by its pilots last month.
Nine Kenya Airways (KQ) flights were delayed Monday morning as the company’s technical workers failed to show up for work.
On its official Twitter handle, the troubled national carrier notified customers that flights departing from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) had been rescheduled.
“We would like to advise our guests that we are experiencing some delays due to a number of our technicians not showing up for work,” KQ said in a statement to media houses Monday.
Passengers flying to Juba, Entebbe, Kisumu, Addis Ababa and Dar es Salaam are among those affected.
This is only the latest chapter in KQ’s ongoing labour wrangles with the firm just managing to avoid a planned industrial action by its pilots in October.
The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) had demanded the departure of the company’s chief executive officer and board chairman.
These demands have been met with former Safaricom chief executive Michael Joseph now heading the carrier’s board while the airline’s chief executive Mbuvi Ngunze recently announced he would step down by the end of March 2017.
In the half year to September, the airline reported $48 million in losses after tax.