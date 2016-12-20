President Kagame pardon of convicts revives debate on abortion

News

Rwanda is in the process of redefining the legal boundaries for safe abortion, but the proposals have attracted mixed reactions. FOTOSEARCH

Last week’s presidential pardon for 16 girls and 48 women who had been convicted of committing abortion, has set off a debate over whether the law criminalising abortion should be struck off the books.

President Paul Kagame’s clemency to the convicts elicited praise. Rwanda is in the process of redefining the legal boundaries for safe abortion, but the proposals have attracted mixed reactions.

“We hope that the penal code revisions are implemented by at least next year to enablewomen access to safe abortions. This will promote public health and protect the people involved from stigma and other societal prejudices,” said Dr Aflodis Kagaba, executive director of Health Development Initiative, an NGO dealing with community-based health care.

“Our findings show that most women affected by strict laws on abortion are poor. The poor ones end up getting arrested or getting health complications after carrying out unsafe abortions. Therefore, easing the process of abortion benefits the poor mostly.”

Opponents argue that abortion is a “culturally immoral” practice and should continue to be considered a criminal offence.

“The last thing we want to do is to send a message that abortion is completely alright. It is not an acceptable norm in the Rwandan culture. It infringes on the rights of the unborn baby and is against the child protection laws,” said Edward Munyamaliza, president of the Civil Society Platform.

Proposed amendments to the penal code have been under review by Rwanda Law Reform Commission since mid this year and will be presented to parliament by next year.

The penal code only permits abortion in the case of rape, incest, forced marriage or critical health risks.