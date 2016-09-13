KDF to airlift relief to Tanzania after quake disaster

News

Victims of an earthquake wait for treatment at the Bukoba Referral Hospital, northwest Tanzania on September 10, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Kenya will donate iron sheets, blankets and mattresses to Tanzania in disaster assistance following the deadly earthquake on Saturday.

The materials will be airlifted by the Kenya Defence Forces on Tuesday to assist those affected by the disaster.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta phoned President John Pombe Magufuli to express solidarity and sympathy to the Tanzanian government and its citizens following the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property resulting from the earthquake.

“I have learnt with deep sorrow and regret the loss of sixteen precious lives, injury to hundreds of our Tanzanian brothers and sisters, as well as massive destruction of property and livelihoods following the devastating earthquake in Bukoba District, in North Western Tanzania,” President Kenyatta said.

He added: “On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency, the Government and people of Tanzania, and particularly to the grieving families.”