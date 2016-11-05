Juba to lobby Nairobi against withdrawal from peace process

News

Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

South Sudan intends to send emissaries to Kenya to plead with the government not to abandon its role in international efforts to bring stability in Juba.

This follows an announcement by Nairobi that it will withdraw its peacekeeping troops in South Sudan and participation peace building efforts after an altercation with the United Nations over the management of the peacekeeping force in the war-torn country

South Sudan’s permanent representative to the African Union James Morgan said the withdrawal of Kenya’s force in South Sudan would derail implementation of the August 15 peace agreement where Kenya is the rapporteur. Kenya is the guarantor of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that gave birth to South Sudan, which is yet to be fully implemented.

The implementation has been strained since July 8 when a fight broke out in the Presidential Palace between aides of President Salva Kiir and former vice-president Riek Machar who has since fled the country and replaced by Taban Deng Gai.

“Kenya is central to peace and security in the region and should not turn its back on South Sudan. The term of Ban Ki-moon will come to an end but Kenya and South Sudan’s neighbourhood has no term limits,” said Mr Morgan.

He said Juba will soon reach out to Kenya for bilateral talks to discuss the matter.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta directed last week the withdrawal of 1,229 Kenyan troops serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) after Mr Ban sacked force commander Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki.

It is understood that Kenya was aggrieved because it was not consulted ahead of the decision which President Kenyatta said appeared to apportion blame on the country for systemic failures within Unmiss.

“Kenya cannot afford to abandon its neighbour regardless of her disagreement with the UN. We call upon Kenya to reconsider its stand because South Sudan needs all the support it can get from the region to overcome the current political crisis,” said Mr Morgan.

The United States has also openned talks with Nairobi to find a solution the stalemate with the UN.

“We’re continuing to talk to the Kenyans about their intentions,” spokesman Mark Toner said at a press briefing in Washington.

“We don’t want to see Unmiss compromised — the numbers — in terms of troop numbers on the ground,” Mr Toner added.

The US has not specifically commented on the sacking of Unmiss commander Lt Gen Ondieki except to say that it respects that action taken by Mr Ban.