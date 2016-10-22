Juba rubbishes US report on Sudanese rebels support

News

South Sudanese Information Minister, Michael Makuei. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

South Sudan has expressed its disappointment over a US report accusing the young nation of supporting rebels in the neighbouring Sudan.

The South Sudanese Information Minister, Michael Makuei rubbished the report and accused the US of attempting to incite war between the two countries.

The US released a statement on October 20, 2016 urging the Juba administration to immediately cease harbouring or providing support to Sudanese rebels, who are fighting to topple President Omar Al Bashir.

However, Mr Makuei said the report was false and accused the US of working for regime change agenda in South Sudan.

"Those who say this have a hidden agenda of regime change which they have not abandoned," he said.

He alleged that Sudan was supporting rebels in South Sudan and that Washington's report misrepresented reality.

In the report, Washington accused South Sudanese government of harbouring and aiding armed groups active in neighbouring Sudan.

The US statement indicated that Sudanese armed groups remain involved in conflicts inside South Sudan.

“The presence of Sudanese armed opposition forces in South Sudan, and their involvement in South Sudan’s internal conflicts, destabilises both Sudan and South Sudan,” the State Department said.

“We call on the government of the Republic of South Sudan to ensure Sudanese armed opposition groups are not in a position to conduct armed operations within South Sudan or across the border in Sudan,” the statement says.