Journalist Joy Doreen Biira arrested after attack on palace in Uganda

Kenya Television Network (KTN) anchor Joy Doreen Biira, who was arrested in Kasese, Uganda, following an offensive by the Uganda People's Defence Force at the Rwenzururu Palace. PHOTO | COURTESY

A news anchor at a Kenyan television station has been arrested following an offensive by the Uganda People's Defence Force at the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu Palace in Kasese District on Sunday.

Kenya Television Network (KTN) anchor Joy Doreen Biira was arrested in Kasese. She was said to be in Kasese for a traditional ceremony when the offensive was launched at the palace.

Ms Biira was arrested alongside her fiancé and three other people from her uncle’s house.

Rwenzori police spokesman Mansur Suwed said the journalist arrested for illegal filming of military raid on Rwenzururu palace.

“She was arrested by police officers at the scene because she was illegally filming military activities which the media had been restricted to capture on camera,” Mr Suwed said.

Her arrest sparked social media outrage, with #FreeJoyDoreen trending Monday.

At least close to 200 people have been arrested including the Rwenzururu King Mumbere.