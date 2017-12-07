  1. Home
  2. News

Israel deploys more troops after Donald Trump Jerusalem move

Thursday December 7 2017

Old City of Jerusalem

A picture taken from the Mount of Olives shows the Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock mosque in foreground, on December 6, 2017. AFP PHOTO | AHMAD GHARABLI 

In Summary

  • Large numbers of Israeli troops were preparing at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the northern West Bank on Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

The Israeli military said on Thursday it was deploying hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank after US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Upon the conclusion of the general staff's situation assessment, it was decided that a number of battalions will reinforce in the area of (the West Bank), as well as combat intelligence and territorial defence," the military said in a statement.

"In addition, more standby forces were defined, as part of the (military's) readiness to possible developments."

Large numbers of Israeli troops were preparing at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and the northern West Bank on Thursday, an AFP correspondent reported.

The deployments come amid uncertainty over the fallout from Trump's speech on Wednesday recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement which runs the Gaza Strip, called for a new intifada over the announcement, while protests were planned for the West Bank.

Related Content

Palestinians also held a general strike on Thursday in protest of Trump's move, with schools and shops closed.

Related Stories

10  hours ago

Jerusalem: Trump acts, the world reacts

Bar Israel, Trump's decision prompts an almost universal diplomatic backlash.

  • 15  hours ago Jerusalem: city of prayer and conflict
  • 13  hours ago Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital
  • 15  hours ago Donald Trump's speech on Jerusalem