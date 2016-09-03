MFUMUKEKO: East Africans to pay more for goods

News

The East African Community Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko. ILLUSTRATION | JOHN NYAGAH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The new East African Community Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko spoke to Pamella Sittoni about cost-cutting measures and changes in operations at the Arusha headquarters as well as a proposal that has been made for a small percentage to be deducted from import duties on goods from outside the bloc to fund the activities of the Secretariat.

Let’s begin from the end: How do you envisage the East African Community at the end of your five-year term?

I expect that in five years, the Secretariat will be able to show the people of East Africa what we have done for them; to have better connected the region’s businesses with the international business community in terms of finding markets abroad and attracting investments to East Africa. I also expect better advancement of technology.

The Single Customs Territory is also very important for us. In fact, we hope that by 2017, all goods to the region will undergo Customs clearance only once, at the port of entry. I am also confident that we shall have free movement of people — because you cannot talk about a Common Market without free movement of people.

Regional industrial development is another area that will be improved, as this is what will create employment. We cannot continue to import most of finished goods. We must enlarge our industries to take advantage of the large market presented by the region.

I also expect that East Africa will have better expertise. I have already approached Oxford and Stanford Universities to train some of our people, so that people can be better equipped as we pursue the integration agenda. Lastly, East Africa must market itself better as an investment and tourist destination.

How do you hope to get there?

I have been telling my colleagues here that we must go back to the basics, and review our priorities. The Secretariat must change from being an administration and contribute to improving the livelihoods of the region’s people. For example, when you look at our budget, agriculture gets a fairly small fraction. Yet the majority of the region’s people rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

We must relook at the Common External Tariff (CET) imposed on fertiliser, for example, to make agriculture profitable for farmers. I am determined to reverse some of these trends. We must get out of this administrative thinking where all you seem to be doing is holding meetings where you talk on and on.

What other sectors do you plan to prioritise?

During their last Heads of State Summit, we identified the textile industry and motor vehicle assembly as two sectors the region must develop. We have, therefore, embarked on looking for partnerships in the textiles sector. We are seeking potential investors and institutions to help us to develop the region’s textile industry.

As a region, we must identify a few sectors where we have competitive advantage and from which we can build our own powerhouse. Look at Mauritius; it is a small country exporting up to 400,000 tonnes of sugar. It has achieved this in just 25 years through better planning and more focus on areas where it had competitive advantage.

What hurdles will you have to cross to realise your vision?