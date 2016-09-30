ORE: African Union court’s doors now open to handle human-rights cases

News

Justice Sylvain Oré, President, African Court on Human and People’s Rights. PHOTO | FILE

Advanced course in human-rights litigation at the Economic Community of West African States Court of Justice in Abuja, Nigeria. Higher studies in international and comparative law of human rights at the International Institute of Human Rights (Strasbourg, France).

Education : Master’s degree in Law; Advocates Proficiency Certificate (CAPA),from the University of Abidjan-Cocody. Postgraduate degree in human rights, form the “Institut de la dignité et des droits humains” of the Centre for Research and Action for Peace (Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire).

The recently elected president of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights spoke to CATHERINE AGENO about his priorities at the Arusha-based court.

Many AU member states are still hesitant to ratify the protocol and those that have ratified it are reluctant to deposit the declaration, allowing their citizens to present cases to the Court. Have you come up with a new way to encourage these countries to co-operate more with the Court?

What we have to do is to strengthen the sensitisation programme. We have visited around 25 countries to sensitise the leaders and explain the work of the Court and its importance to citizens. This is all we can do and hope that after that they understand and appreciate its work, they can then ratify the Protocol and deposit the declaration. That’s the best we can do, we cannot force them to ratify.

Journalists work in a hostile environment with limited freedom of expression especially in countries where the Protocol has not been ratified. How will this Court promote safety and the rights of journalists?

Much as freedom of expression is a human right, it is not without limits and so it’s important for journalists to uphold high ethical standards, which can then contribute to a better society.

The power of the media is often abused in ways that undermine democracy, sometimes through sheer carelessness and sensation, thus causing considerable damage to individuals.

It is, however, important to note that freedom of expression is an absolute basic human right, according to Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights. It states that every individual shall have the right to receive information.

Africans need to be informed about their rights as enshrined in their constitutions and how to achieve these rights.

That said, the media is central in my plans to strengthen and implement the communication strategy of the Court.

That’s why my first meeting after election was with senior journalists because they are key for information transmission to the various publics regarding the Court’s work and key decisions and judgments.

This is important for building the citizens’ confidence in the Court’s independence.

The AfCHPR has also embarked on efforts to create a pool of knowledge-based editors and journalists to publicise its mandate to protect human rights on the continent.

Under this arrangement, several senior journalists drawn from East Southern, Central, Western and North Africa have met in Arusha, Tanzania and have been enlightened on the broad framework of the African Union agenda on integration in relation to the African Governance Architecture (AGA).