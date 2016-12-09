Igad forms committee to protect refugees in East Africa

News

Newly arrived refugees from South Sudan queue in line waiting to be registered on November 11, 2016 at the Kuluba Refugee Transit Centre in northern Uganda. AFP PHOTO | ISAAC KASAMANI

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development has formed a committee made up of representatives from ministries of internal Affairs to increase protection of refugees and displaced persons.

According to Caroline Njuki, project manager in charge of regional political integration and human security at Igad, the ministerial committee on migration will deal with migration issues and present its reports to political leaders for direction.

Conflicts in different parts of the world have led to an increase in the numbers of refugee to 65 million this year, exerting pressure on the economies of the host countries.

While the refugee crisis in Africa has not gained global attention, the reaction of Europe to refugees especially from the Middle East and Africa is fanning the rise of far-right movements across the continent.

Kenya has already started repatriating Somali refugees from Dadaab camp, arguing that the terrorists use the camp to plan attacks.

To close

Dadaab refugee camp is home to at least 280,000 Somali refugees and is due to close in six months.

In Europe, political leaders are considering changes in policies to reduce the number of refugees and immigrants entering their borders.

To guard against the pressure, Mohamed Affey, Igad’s envoy to Somalia, told both local and international organisations to support host communities to enable them to accommodate refugees and asylum seekers.

Emergency response

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has set aside 30 per cent of funds from the Emergency Response Fund to support host communities with social services like clean water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Countries will also get funds for training programmes that improve the lives of refugees and internally displaced persons.

Ms Njuki pointed to Uganda’s handling of displaced persons as model that other countries can adopt.