Nationality swap ban to affect East African athletes

Bahrain's women's 3000m steeplechase runner Ruth Jebet competes at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Saint-Denis, near Paris, on August 27, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Athletes are now banned from changing nationalities following a proposal by the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Lord Coe, who said athletics was "vulnerable" to the practice.

"It has become abundantly clear with regular multiple transfers of athletes, especially from Africa, that the present rules are no longer fit for purpose," he said.

Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes are likely to be most affected by a freeze on nationality switches.

The IAAF said it is reviewing current rules to ensure they offer sufficient protection to athletes. The freeze takes effect immediately and will be in place until at least the end of this year, but will not affect applications that are already being processed.

Africa’s representative at the IAAF Council, Hamad Malboub, said there exists a wholesale market for talent from the continent that’s open to the highest bidder.

Many of the athletes are young and, the IAAF fears, they do not understand they are forfeiting their nationality.

More than 20 Kenyan-born athletes represented other countries at the Rio Olympics last year.

Some of the countries Kenyan athletes have competed for include Bahrain, US, Qatar and Turkey.

Bahrain

Bahrain's Olympics team's ex-Kenyans is led by steeplechase record holder Ruth Jebet, who is also World Junior Champion.

The 20-year-old won gold at the Rio Olympics in the 3,000m steeplechase, breaking the world record. She broke the world record again a week later in the Diamond League.

Others who competed for Bahrain included:

Abraham Rotich (800m)

Benson Seurei (1,500m)

John Koech (3,000m steeplechase)

Albert Rop (5,000m)

Rose Chelimo (marathon)

Eunice Kirwa (marathon)

Eunice Chumba (marathon)

United States