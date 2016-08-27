How deep is the terror problem in Rwanda?

News

Kigali, Rwanda. The city has not suffered the brunt of terrorist attacks, unlike Nairobi and Kampala. Security organs have however been covertly identifying and arresting individuals suspected of recruiting Rwanda's young men and women and radicalising them. PHOTO | CYRIL NDEGEYA

Currently over 20 people suspected of engaging in terror related activities are in detention. Last week, the prosecution spokesperson Faustin Nkusi said that their files are being compiled and they will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

The Muslim Community in Rwanda said that while there are growing concerns, the incident can be treated as isolated cases and that there are efforts to control radicalisation of Muslim youth.

The recent killing of four people in a crackdown on suspected terror groups linked to the Islamic State and Al Shabaab in Rwanda has reignited a debate about radicalisation of youth in the country.

On August 17, police shot and killed Channy Mbonigaba, a terror suspect in Kigali’s Nyarutarama suburb. On August 19, police shot dead three more suspects linked to Al Shabaab in Bugarama sector in the southwestern district of Rusizi.

During the operation, three more people were injured. According to police, the six, who were suspected of radicalising youth in the area, were resisting arrest.

Those killed during the operation were identified as Eric Mbarushimana, Hassan Nkwaya and Mussa Bugingo. The other three — Shafi Cyiza, Lafiffah Morina, and Abubakar Ngabonziza — were arrested and detained pending investigations.

The killing of the four followed the January shooting of Muhammad Mugemangango, a deputy Imam of Kimironko Mosque, who police said was attempting to flee after he had been arrested on suspicion of terrorism. Mugemangango was accused of radicalising Muslim youth and recruiting them to join terror groups.

Police say radicalisation material, including audio CDs and books, have been seized in most, if not all the incidents.

According to Sheikh Musa Sindayigaya, the spokesperson of the Muslim community in Rwanda, the religion is concerned by the cases of radicalisation among pockets of Muslim youth.

“It is something we are aware of, there are some elements looking to radicalise Muslim youth using wrong teachings. This tarnishes our image as a religion, but we have come up with measures to combat it,” Sheikh Sindayigaya said.

“We are conscious to this problem and we have begun sensitising our youth to shun acts of religious radicalism but we don’t think it is out of control yet,” he added.

Sheikh Sindayigaya blamed individuals who are not affiliated to the religion of propagating misleading teachings, as well as technology, noting that most of the materials are picked on the Internet.

“In the new era of technology, it is hard to control what our children can access on the Internet. We are aware that most of these materials are picked from the Internet,” he said, adding that the Islamic community has come up with its own manuals to counter such teachings.