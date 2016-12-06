How 2011 elections set stage for deadly clashes in Kasese

News

Burnt down houses that belonged to royal guards of the Rwenzururu Kingdom in Kasese, Uganda. PHOTO | AFP

The eventual arrest and remand last week of the cultural leader of the Rwenzururu Kingdom, Charles Wesley Mumbere, caps a long period uneasy relations between him and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The tipping point is traced to the 2011 elections, when President Museveni had expected to sweep Kasese district, the seat of Mr Mumbere’s Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu and the heartland of the restive Rwenzori region, in western Uganda.

Mr Mumbere and other pro-monarchists had been demanding the restoration of their institution since 1993 when Museveni agreed to reinstate all the traditional kingdoms that president Milton Obote had abolished in 1966. The abolition followed Mr Obote’s military assault on the palace of Sir Edward Mutesa II, the ceremonial president of Uganda and King of Buganda – home to Uganda’s largest ethnic group.

The reluctance to grant the Obusinga was influenced by several forces. Key among these were the anti-monarchists in government led by former defence minister Dr Crispus Kiyonga, Tooro kingdom loyalists who still viewed the area claimed as part of their territory and privately held chunks of real estate they feared to lose if a new cultural institution were recognised in Kasese and, more importantly, the claimant to the new throne, Mr Mumbere, was linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebellion even when he had been thousands of miles away in the US.

Museveni won in Kasese district by 94,004 votes against his political archrival Kizza Besigye’s 79,341. His ruling NRM party equally shared the district’s six parliamentary seats with Mr Besigye’s Forum for Democratic Change in 2011.

Moreover, it even lost a by-election by a wide margin on August 8, 2012, following the nullification of the victory of Winnie Kiiza, the current Leader of Opposition, over election irregularities.

Not an act of generosity

“President Museveni felt as though he had lost and that he, the King had not done enough to return the favour,” said a close associate to the Obusinga.

Indeed, among the Obusinga adherents, the restoration of the kingdom has never been viewed as an act of generosity by President Museveni that they were supposed to be eternally grateful for as some other cultural institutions tend to be. Rather, it is seen as the fitting culmination of a long term struggle, that goes back to precolonial times, to be recognised and respected as a distinct ethnic group and spared suppression and marginalisation.

According to some analysts, feeling slighted by the “loss” in Kasese, Museveni reportedly set out to undercut Mr Mumbere’s supposed stature. He reportedly propped up Obudhingiya bwa Bwamba (OBB), a cultural institution in Bundibugyo district, which was part of the Obusinga and the birthplace of Mr Mumbere (his brother Christopher Kibanzanga, the junior minister of agriculture, is an MP of one of the constituencies there).

Headed by Lt-Col Martin Kamya, OBB had never been heard of until a meeting with elders about it was convened at State House, Entebbe on September 19, 2012. Five weeks later, on October 30, Bundibugyo District Council unanimously passed a resolution to recognise it as a cultural institution in the district.

According to Gen Jeje Odongo, Minister of Internal Affairs, the creation of OBB spawned tensions that resulted in the deadly attacks in 2014 in which at least 102 people died.

These attacks form the background of those in 2016 in which at least over 100 people died, eight security personnel and one civilian were critically injured, two guns stolen, and up to 5,000 people were displaced.

The government alleges that these attacks were orchestrated by the cultural guards Mumbere created and commands directly. It added they are the reason a joint security force moved on his palace on Sunday, November 27, to flush them out. Yet in what ended up as a horrifying assault, hundreds of people were gunned down and many more injured in a manner that invited comparisons with Obote’s attack on Mutesa in 1966.