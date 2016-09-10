Houses collapse as 5.7 earthquake hits Tanzania

News

An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit Tanzania on Saturday and was felt in nearby Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya, the US Geological Survey said, as reports came in of collapsed homes.

The epicentre of the 1227 GMT quake was about 25 kilometres east of the north western town of Nsunga on the border of Lake Victoria.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but residents of the Tanzanian town of Bukoba, near the epicentre, told AFP some houses there had caved in.

In Uganda, the earthquake was most felt in central and the southern parts of the country including the capital Kampala.